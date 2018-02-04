EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Planners have organized two public meetings to discuss three possible routes for an Interstate 69 bridge over the Ohio River between Indiana and Kentucky.

The new bridge would carry I-69 traffic between Evansville, Indiana, and Henderson, Kentucky. Both states have extended their I-69 sections, but drivers must use the existing U.S. 41 bridges to cross the river.

Two proposals involve building a new four-lane I-69 bridge and keeping one of the twin two-lane U.S. 41 bridges for local traffic. The other calls for a new six-lane I-69 span and removal of both U.S. 41 bridges. The I-69 Ohio River Crossing agency says each proposal is estimated to cost nearly $1.5 billion.

The public meetings are set for Tuesday at Henderson Community College and Wednesday at Evansville’s Bosse High School.