LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan officials will host a series of public meetings about the threat to deer posed by chronic wasting disease.

The state’s Department of Natural Resources and Natural Resources Commission say they want to hear from hunters and other residents about the health of Michigan’s deer population.

Commission Chairwoman Vicki Pontz says the agencies are focused on slowing the spread of the fatal illness.

Deer with chronic wasting disease have been found since May 2015 in Clinton, Ingham, Ionia, Kent and Montcalm counties. The disease affects the central nervous systems of deer, elk and moose.

Eleven public meetings are scheduled between April 10 and May 3.