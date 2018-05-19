COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — A meeting seeking public opinion on work being done to revitalize the riverfront in Council Bluffs will be held later this month.

The public meeting is set for May 30 at the Council Bluffs Community Hall. The project is part of a larger plan to improve the riverfront on both the Council Bluffs side of the Missouri River and in Omaha, Nebraska.

For those unable to attend the Council Bluffs meeting, all information will be available following the meeting at www.RiverfrontRevitalization.com .

A national team of experts is working to develop a master plan for areas in and around River’s Edge from north of Hanafan Park to the Union Pacific Bridge in Council Bluffs, as well as Gene Leahy Mall, Heartland of America Park and Lewis and Clark Landing in Omaha.