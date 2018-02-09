FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky utility regulators have scheduled a meeting to receive public comments on a proposal by Atmos Energy Corp. to increase natural gas base rates.

The Kentucky Public Service Commission says the meeting will be Feb. 22 at the Daviess County Courthouse in Owensboro. The event will start at 5:30 p.m. CST.

Before public comments, PSC staff will give an overview of the Atmos Energy application.

Atmos is seeking to increase its annual base revenue by approximately $10.4 million, or about 6.1 percent. According to Atmos estimates, the adjusted rates would increase a typical residential monthly natural gas bill by $2.99, or about 5.7 percent.

Atmos says it needs the added revenue in part to operate and maintain its distribution system. Atmos has about 176,000 customers in central and western Kentucky.