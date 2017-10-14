ADDISON, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is inviting bird-lovers to learn more about bird banding and conservation.

Environmental officials say attaching small tags to wild birds helps biologists track the health of bird populations and better understand bird movements so they can focus on high priority habitats and conservation efforts.

The department along with a local chapter of the National Audubon Society is hosting hands-on bird banding demonstrations at the Dead Creek Visitor Center.

Songbird banding is scheduled for Monday, Tuesday and Saturday mornings. Owl banding will take place Friday morning.

The department says the public can help observe the banding, identify the birds and release them.