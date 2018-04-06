DETROIT (AP) — The public can watch as an artist paints a permanent fresco inside downtown Detroit’s Cobo convention center.
Cobo Art and the Detroit Regional Convention Facility Authority say Hubert Massey’s work can be viewed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and again on May 27-28.
Massey is painting “Detroit: Crossroad of Innovation” at an entrance to Cobo’s Grand Riverview Ballroom.
The 30-foot by 30-foot (9-meter by 9-meter) piece will depict Detroit in a timeline of the city’s heritage. An advisory committee was established to help Massey identify key themes from Detroit’s history and culture to be featured within the fresco.
It is part of public art program at the venue.