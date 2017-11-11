LAUREL, Miss. (AP) — Public interviews are scheduled next week for the eight finalists seeking to be superintendent of the Laurel School District.

Residents can submit questions to lwalters@laurelschools.org by noon Tuesday for consideration.

The finalists are seeking to replace Chuck Benigno, who’s held the post for the past seven years. He resigned in August to teach at William Carey University. Benigno’s last day will be the end of December, and he starts at William Carey after the first of the year.

WDAM-TV reports board President Miranda Beard says they welcome public involvement in the search process. Interviews will be Thursday, Nov. 16, and Friday, Nov. 17.

Among the 22 applicants were seven principals, four curriculum directors, four assistant superintendents and seven former superintendents from residents of Mississippi, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Texas.

___

Information from: WDAM-TV, http://www.wdam.com