ROCKLAND, Maine (AP) — The Northern New England Passenger Rail Authority is planning a series of public meetings on expanding Amtrak service north to Rockland.

Executive Director Patricia Quinn said forums are going to be held between December and January in communities where Amtrak’s Downeaster would stop: Rockland, Newcastle, Wiscasset and Bath.

Officials are also exploring the condition of the track and equipment upgrades.

The pilot program is a goal of the rail authority, which oversees Amtrak service between Boston and Brunswick. A tentative schedule for expanded service northward to Rockland calls for weekend service from May through October.

