HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Public hearings on an insurance program for West Virginia teachers and other public employees have started, and increasing costs, ineffective billing services, funding and other concerns were discussed.
The Herald-Dispatch reports roughly two dozen teachers, retirees and others were at a hearing Tuesday evening in Huntington with a subcommittee of the Public Employees Insurance Agency task force. Another hearing was held simultaneously in Point Pleasant.
The need for a long-term funding source was a priority at the Huntington hearing and Tammie Glover, a secretary with Cabell County Schools, says increasing the severance tax on exported oil and gas is one suggestion to address it.
The two hearings were the first of 21 across the state and the next is Thursday in Parkersburg. The final one is June 11 in Charleston.
___
Information from: The Herald-Dispatch, http://www.herald-dispatch.com