ELLSWORTH, Maine (AP) — Maine fishing regulators are holding public hearings about proposed restrictions that would affect the upcoming scallop harvesting season.
The Maine Department of Maine Resources says it’s considering limiting access to scallop fishing areas such as Casco Bay, the Sheepscot River and Muscongus Bay. It’s also considering maintaining closures in areas including the Damariscotta River, New Meadows River and Ocean Point.
The state says the closures are designed to prevent important scalloping areas in the state from overharvest. The scallop season runs from December to April.
There is a public hearing scheduled for Wednesday in Ellsworth and Thursday in Augusta.
