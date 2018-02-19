MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A public hearing is planned this week on two Vermont judges.
The Joint Committee on Judicial Retention’s hearing takes place Thursday at 7 p.m. in room 11 of the Statehouse.
The hearing is for Magistrate Judge Barry Peterson and Superior Court Judge John Treadwell.
Members of the public who want to testify about the judges may sign up starting 30 minutes before the hearing.
