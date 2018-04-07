BOSTON (AP) — The state Fisheries and Wildlife Board is planning a public hearing to establish rules and regulations for the 2018-2019 migratory game bird hunting seasons.

The proposed seasons, hunting hours, and bag limits are similar to last year except for increasing the September goose bag limit to 15 birds and adding five days to the woodcock season.

The proposed woodcock season dates in 2018 are Oct. 4 through Nov. 24. The woodcock bag limit will remain at three birds.

The hearing is scheduled for Tuesday at 3 p.m. at the MassWildlife Field Headquarters, 1 Rabbit Hill Road in Westborough.

The board will accept written public comment on the proposal at any time ahead of the public hearing. Written and oral comments are also accepted at the public hearing.