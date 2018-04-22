HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut lawmakers want to learn more about the future plans for the state’s cable TV and online public affairs network.

Danbury Rep. Robert Godfrey and West Hartford Sen. Beth Bye, both Democrats, plan to hold an informational hearing Monday, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., on the status of the Connecticut Television Network. The meeting will be held in the Legislative Office Building in Hartford.

Godfrey has voiced concern about the editorial independence of the network, known as CT-n, following deep budget cuts made last year by lawmakers.

The network’s future appeared in doubt last year after its independent, nonprofit operator announced it was terminating its contract, citing the budget cuts and “encroachments on our editorial independence.” CT-n is now being operated by the General Assembly’s Office of Legislative Management.