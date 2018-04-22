HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut lawmakers want to learn more about the future plans for the state’s cable TV and online public affairs network.
Danbury Rep. Robert Godfrey and West Hartford Sen. Beth Bye, both Democrats, plan to hold an informational hearing Monday, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., on the status of the Connecticut Television Network. The meeting will be held in the Legislative Office Building in Hartford.
Godfrey has voiced concern about the editorial independence of the network, known as CT-n, following deep budget cuts made last year by lawmakers.
The network’s future appeared in doubt last year after its independent, nonprofit operator announced it was terminating its contract, citing the budget cuts and “encroachments on our editorial independence.” CT-n is now being operated by the General Assembly’s Office of Legislative Management.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Former Mariners reliever Danny Farquhar 'stable but in critical condition' after passing out in dugout
- UPDATE: Throw out romaine lettuce from SW Arizona, CDC warns as E. coli spreads
- Miss America 2005 marries same-sex partner in Alabama
- Verne Troyer, Mini-Me from ‘Austin Powers’ films, has died
- Sessions told White House that Rosenstein's firing could prompt his departure, too