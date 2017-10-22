CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island regulators are expected to hold a public hearing later this year on a proposed natural gas-fired power plant in Burrillville.

Rhode Island Public Radio reports that the Energy Facility Siting Board’s public comment meeting will focus on water supply and is expected to be held early December in Charlestown.

Chicago-based developer Invenergy recently announced the Narragansett Indian Tribe as a backup water source to cool the facility. The tribal land is part of the lower Wood River aquifer in the Pawcatuck Watershed. That aquifer is shared with Charlestown. The town has asked to intervene in the power plant’s application over the water agreement.

The plant needs approval from the board to begin construction. A final decision on whether the project can get underway is expected early next year.

