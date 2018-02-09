FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Environmental health specialists from Virginia are heading to the U.S. Virginia Islands to help with hurricane-recovery efforts.
Two teams are scheduled to head to the islands of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix on Feb. 11 and return on Feb. 27.
Five of the 12 specialists being deployed are from Fairfax County. The rest are from the state, Henrico County, and the cities of Alexandria, Richmond and Chesapeake.
The teams will work with local officials to conduct restaurant inspections and provide education on sanitation issues.
The islands were battered by hurricanes Irma and Maria in September.