HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Public health officials in Connecticut say hospital emergency rooms in the state have handled more than 3,000 suspected drug overdoses through April this year.

The Department of Public Health’s latest release of statistics comes weeks after the agency announced it had started to collect data on overdose emergency room visits in an effort to better spot patterns and respond with the right resources.

The Courant reports that agency head Dr. Raul Pino said the “currently available data are preliminary and should be interpreted with caution.”

Hartford County saw the most suspected overdoses at 1,021, followed by New Haven County with about 900.

Pino says the data will allow the state to respond more quickly to changes in patterns of opioid overdoses and to design, target, implement and monitor more effective interventions.