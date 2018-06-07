BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s Transportation Department is taking public comments on a draft statewide transportation improvement program for a four-year period.

The improvements include state and county highways, urban streets, roadway safety features, bikeways and busing programs. They’re being funded with federal highway and transit funds.

Details of the proposed 2019-2022 program are available on the department’s website. Copies also can be obtained from the department’s programming division or viewed at district offices.

Comments are being accepted until July 9.