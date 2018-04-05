WEST GLACIER, Mont. — The National Park Service says public comments favor plans to rebuild the Sperry Chalet dormitory using its rock walls where they stand after the building in Glacier National Park was destroyed by a fire last August.

The park service says it is fast-tracking the project and expects to have a draft environmental assessment ready in mid-April. A final decision is expected by mid-May.

The agency says 72 percent of the 400 comments favored rebuilding the chalet as it was or with some modernization — in both cases using the existing rock walls if they are stable enough.

About 5 percent favored building a new dormitory building in a different location and 5 percent favored a proposed tent-like structure for overnight accommodations. About 4 percent suggested allowing the area to return to a natural state.