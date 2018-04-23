CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is taking public comment on its proposed wolf hunting regulations for 2018.
KGAB-AM reports the agency is accepting comment through June 4.
Comments can be submitted in writing or during a series of meetings around Wyoming. Public meetings are set to start April 30 in Sheridan, followed by meetings in May in Laramie, Cody, Casper, Dubois, Pinedale, Jackson, Evanston, Kemmerer and Green River.
The draft proposal calls for up to 58 wolves to be killed by hunters during the 2018 wolf hunting season.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 4 dead in Waffle House shooting in Tennessee; suspect sought VIEW
- Archaeologists find bust of Roman emperor in Egypt
- Scott Pruitt before the EPA: Fancy homes, a shell company and friends with money
- Former Mariners reliever Danny Farquhar 'stable but in critical condition' after passing out in dugout
- Miss America 2005 marries same-sex partner in Alabama
___
Information from: KGAB-AM, http://www.kgab.com