CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is taking public comment on its proposed wolf hunting regulations for 2018.

KGAB-AM reports the agency is accepting comment through June 4.

Comments can be submitted in writing or during a series of meetings around Wyoming. Public meetings are set to start April 30 in Sheridan, followed by meetings in May in Laramie, Cody, Casper, Dubois, Pinedale, Jackson, Evanston, Kemmerer and Green River.

The draft proposal calls for up to 58 wolves to be killed by hunters during the 2018 wolf hunting season.

