PHOENIX (AP) — Public comment is being sought for 15 candidates vying for judicial vacancies in Maricopa County Superior Court.
The Maricopa County Commission on Trial Court Appointments says the applicants are competing for three openings.
The panel will meet to interview them Dec. 20.
Anyone wanting to give input can share comments via email or address the commission at the meeting.
The panel will recommend at least three nominees for each vacancy.
Gov. Doug Ducey will appoint the new judges.