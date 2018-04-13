ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — The public can get a gander at three centuries-old ships recovered during a dig in Old Town Alexandria.
The city has arranged for a public viewing of its newest discoveries Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. The ships will be covered before and after the viewing, in order to protect the wood from exposure.
The three ships were uncovered last month by archaeologists working in advance of a redevelopment project on the city’s waterfront. All three are believed to date back to the 18th century.
A similar ship was discovered nearby in 2015.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- When it comes to longevity, night owls are in trouble, study warns
- Former synthetic marijuana user shares his cautionary tale
- What you don’t know about how Facebook uses your data VIEW
- Bannon proposal would reel in Mueller inquiry
- Paul Ryan and Janesville: The speaker's rapport with his hometown had frayed
City officials say the ships represent one of the most archaeologically significant sites in Virginia.