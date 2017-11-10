LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan officials are taking public comments for another week on plans for expanding off-road vehicle access to thousands of miles of state forest roads in the northern Lower Peninsula.
The expanded access takes effect in January, as required by a law enacted in 2016.
Under the law, all state forest roads in the region will be open for off-road vehicle use except those the Department of Natural Resources designates as closed. Reasons for closures include ensuring user safety, preventing user conflicts and protecting environmentally sensitive areas.
The DNR revised its recommendations after getting public feedback this summer. The latest comment period ends Nov. 16.
Director Keith Creagh is scheduled to make a final decision at a Dec. 14 Natural Resources Commission meeting.
To submit a comment, visit the DNR’s website .