JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A psychiatrist testifying in a trial about prison conditions says he’s never seen prison guards as “callous and uncaring” as those at a Mississippi prison he examined.
Dr. Terry Kupers testified Thursday that East Mississippi Correctional Facility needs to remove seriously mentally ill patients from solitary confinement to prevent further psychological damage.
The Meridian Star reports that two prisoners also testified, including one who visibly shook, saying it was an effect of one of many missed doses of medication.
U.S. District Judge William Barbour Jr. is hearing testimony and will rule on whether conditions violate constitutional prohibitions against cruel and unusual punishment.
State officials have said the prison has improved since lawyers for plaintiffs began scrutinizing it and that whatever failings it may have don’t violate constitutional rights.
This story has been corrected to show the psychiatrist’s last name is Kupers, not Kuypers
Information from: The Meridian Star, http://www.meridianstar.com