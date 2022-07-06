FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — An analysis of social media posts, Internet searches and other computer records offers some indication of what the Parkland gunman was thinking in the months leading up to the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018.

It’s the kind of information defense lawyers believe jurors should not be allowed to hear, not because it isn’t true, but because it is so disturbing and inflammatory that it promises to overwhelm the central question of the case — whether confessed killer Nikolas Cruz deserves death or life in prison.

The evidence is not in dispute. Cruz’s browser history and social media posts dating from 2016 to early 2018 include quests for pictures and videos of “little girls in swimwear,” nude girls as young as 6, “school shooter porn,” “HIV-positive porn” and “midget porn.”

He expressed unrestrained hatred for wide swaths of people and even animals. He said he hates Black people, Latinos, Asians, gay people, Antifa, “liberal scum,” small animals, alligators and crocodiles.

But Cruz, who pleaded guilty last October to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder, was not motivated by a “severe mental or emotional disturbance,” said forensic psychologist Michael Brannon, whose expert testimony has been coveted and critiqued by prosecutors and defense lawyers alike.

Brannon’s conclusions about Cruz are significant for the upcoming trial because they address two arguments the defense plans to present as “mitigating circumstances,” factors jurors can use to justify a vote against the death penalty.

Prosecutors Mike Satz and Jeff Marcus argue that Brannon should be permitted to describe the facts he used to reach his conclusion that Cruz has “sociopathic personality disorder,” which is not a legally defined mitigating factor.

Brannon did not interview Cruz directly. He relied on the notes of defense psychologists who did. And he said he agreed with their conclusion that Cruz faked audio hallucinations after his arrest involving a demon he named “Swaz,” an apparent abbreviation of “swastika.”

Swastikas were found drawn on Cruz’s backpack and etched into his boots and the magazine of the rifle he used in the shooting.

“He does not meet the criteria for intellectual disability,” Brannon said, also dismissing the notion that Cruz might not have appreciated the criminality of the actions he took when he went to his old high school armed with an AR-15 style rifle and opened fire on the unsuspecting students and staff.

Defense lawyers are arguing that the jury is supposed to decide whether to execute Cruz because he committed murders, not because he harbored bigoted or sexually disturbing thoughts.

Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer will ultimately decide how relevant the testimony is and how much of it the jury will be allowed to hear.

Opening statements and testimony are scheduled to start on July 18.

