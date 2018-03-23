FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A judge has ordered a psychological exam for a Fargo man accused of killing another man in a fight earlier this month.

Twenty-nine-year-old Daniel Habiger is charged with murder in the March 2 slaying of 32-year-old Jarryd Heis at Habiger’s apartment. He faces life in prison without parole if convicted.

Court documents show Habiger will under the psychological exam at the State Hospital in Jamestown.

He could enter a plea at a May 9 hearing.