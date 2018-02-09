LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky psychiatrist who believes humor is the best medicine will speak on its health benefits later this month.
The University of Louisville says Dr. Clifford Kuhn is known as “the laugh doctor.”
Kuhn, a psychiatrist, says humor, even without laughing, can reduce stress, boost the immune response and relieve pain. Visitors to his lecture on Feb. 15 will learn how to share humor when laughter is not appropriate.
Kuhn says humor “causes us to experience a pleasant form of surrender” and “makes room for natural healing processes.”
Kuhn is a clinical professor in the UofL School of Medicine Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences. He will speak as part of the university’s “Building Hope” series. The lecture is at Second Presbyterian Church in Louisville.