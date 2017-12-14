SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (AP) — A criminal case has been suspended against a northwestern Iowa man charged with attempted murder in a stabbing last summer so his mental competency can be evaluated.

The Sioux City Journal reports that a judge on Tuesday granted a request for a psychiatric evaluation of 30-year-old Nicholas Thompson.

Thompson is charged in Dickinson County with attempted murder, willful injury resulting in serious injury, going armed with intent and assault with a dangerous weapon. He is accused of repeatedly stabbing a man on June 22 at a home in Spirit Lake and punching woman during the same incident.

