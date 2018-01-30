HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The Public Service Commission has reduced NorthWestern Energy’s electrical rates by about $3.5 million for residential and business customers.

The commission found those customers paid an unfair share of the utility’s property taxes in 2017. Commissioner Travis Kavulla of Great Falls said Tuesday that under the new calculations, NorthWestern’s taxes will be passed on to customers based on their actual use of the electric transmission system.

With that change and others affecting allocation of taxes, the typical residential customer will see a 14 cent reduction in their monthly electrical bills this year.