SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Provo officials are disputing the allegations brought forward in a lawsuit that claims the city was negligent by hiring its former police chief and that it failed to properly respond to sexual misconduct reports.

The Deseret News reports five women filed a suit last month accusing former Provo Police Chief John King of sexual misconduct and assault and alleging the city should not have hired him.

King resigned in March 2017.

The city’s attorney Heather White says the claims are “inconsistent with what actually occurred” and the city does not tolerate harassment or discrimination.

The plaintiffs’ attorney Katherine Venti says the city should be “taking responsibility and accountability for the actions of their chief of police, who they should not have hired and retained as long as they did.”

