PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Providence’s mayor says the city’s signature arts festival is returning for a fourth year.

Democratic Mayor Jorge Elorza says PVDFest will take place June 7 through 10. He announced the details this week for the free, four-day festival that celebrates artists.

Elorza says this festival will be the biggest one yet, with unique programming, exciting new public art installations and bumper car races.

The city expects more than 75,000 attendees.

Performance stages, art galleries, a food village, art installations and block parties will be set up in downtown Providence.

The events begin with a conference about ways technology and design are transforming the human experience.

On the second day, the city will try to break the world record for the most people dancing a choreographed bachata dance.