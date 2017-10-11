PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — An 18-year-old Providence woman has been indicted on a manslaughter charge in the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old boy.
The Rhode Island Attorney General’s office says a Providence County Grand Jury handed up the indictment on Wednesday charging Natashza Charon in the May 13 death of Jaheim Carter.
Prosecutors say Charon and her boyfriend were walking on the street when a vehicle with the victim and three others stopped, and during a confrontation Charon stabbed Carter in the back with a knife.
Police have said Carter’s family and the family of Charon’s boyfriend were involved in a feud.
Most Read Stories
- Spokane woman is standing up to cyclist who yelled 'Hot pizza!' then smashed into her on trail
- ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit explains comments directed at UW: 'This was not me backhanding Chris Petersen'
- 'They let him lay there.' Family wants answers from Boeing on death of Seattle employee.
- Police open criminal investigation into officers who fired on car in Eastlake WATCH
- Why are Seattle rents so high? Is it a good time to sell? Answers to your questions about the crazy housing market
Charon also faces unrelated charges from April, including felony drug possession charge, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct
She is scheduled to be arraigned in Providence County Superior Court on Nov. 1.