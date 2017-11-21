PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Providence has 83 new firefighters in the largest addition of graduates from the department’s training academy.
WJAR-TV reports it is also the Providence Fire Department’s most diverse recruiting class. More than 100 firefighters retired in the past couple of years after Democratic Mayor Jorge Elorza imposed a controversial shift change in 2015 to reduce overtime costs.
The city is also about to pay several million dollars to the firefighters to settle their fight over the shift change.
Elorza’s administration argues while overtime is currently up, overall costs are down.
Most Read Stories
- Everett’s bikini baristas head to federal court to argue for freedom of exposure
- Anthony Bourdain's 'Parts Unknown' came to Seattle: What did you think of the episode?
- Parents, adult son believed dead in Sammamish murder-suicide
- A Washington syrah was named second best wine in the world
- Trump: NFL should suspend Oakland Raiders' Marshawn Lynch
The mayor and the firefighters ended their dispute over the shift change last year and have agreed to a new contract that lowers the number of firefighters required to be on duty.