PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A statue of Christopher Columbus in Rhode Island has been found vandalized on the day marking his arrival in the Americas.
The statue of Columbus is in Columbus Square in Providence. It was found doused in red and black paint on Monday. The vandalism included graffiti of an expletive followed by Columbus’ name.
A spokesperson for Mayor Jorge Elorza says the paint will be cleaned up. Police are investigating.
Columbus statues have been defaced elsewhere across the country, including two in Connecticut during the weekend.
