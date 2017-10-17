PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police in Providence have launched a new online reporting system to help victims of non-violent crimes.
WPRI-TV reports citizens can register non-violent crimes that don’t have any known suspects. The system is built to handle crimes like harassing phone calls, thefts and vandalism. Data company LexisNexis constructed the reporting system.
Providence Police Sgt. James Mellor says the system makes things better for both investigators and the public. Mellor says the system makes reporting crime convenient for residents.
Police departments in Cranston and Pawtucket both use similar reporting systems. Mellor says police departments are embracing technology to make crime investigations more efficient.
Copies of online reports in Providence are free for now. A department spokesperson says the department may include a $15 convenience fee for copies in the future.
___
Information from: WPRI-TV, http://www.wpri.com