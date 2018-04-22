PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Providence is holding an education summit to solicit feedback that will help shape policies and programs to improve teaching and learning.

Mayor Jorge Elorza said Friday that the “All In” education summit will be held May 12 at the Juanita Sanchez Educational Complex.

The Democratic mayor says the summit, the second of its kind, allows the voice of the community to influence decisions for the future of education in Providence.

The first summit last year drew hundreds of participants.

Elorza says the input provided led to the hiring of middle school “culture coordinators” to improve school culture and student engagement, among other changes.

This year’s summit will seek additional feedback on educational priorities. Attendees will discuss a draft master plan of school facilities and initiatives spearheaded by the culture coordinators.