PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The city of Providence has launched a program offering interest-free loans to homeowners so they can replace old lead water pipes.
The $1.2 million program will give homeowners three years to repay the loans with no interest. The average cost of replacing a home’s lead pipes is estimated at $3,000.
The water system also promises to replace publicly owned lead pipes leading to a home when the homeowner replaces the private pipes.
The program was announced Monday by Democratic Mayor Jorge Elorza and the Providence Water Supply Board. The Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank is providing funds for the loans.
