PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Providence may join seven other Rhode Island municipalities in banning single-use plastic bags.

The Providence City Council will consider an ordinance proposed by Councilwoman Jo-Ann Ryan on March 15 in a second hearing after the proposal advanced at the beginning of the month.

The Providence Journal reports the ban would go one step further than others in the state, requiring retailers to charge at least 10 cents for replacement paper bags or more durable plastic bags. It is estimated by the City Council that more than 95 million plastic bags are used annually in Providence.

Supporters of the bag ban are hoping this will be another step toward a statewide bag ban, an effort that has failed in multiple legislative sessions.