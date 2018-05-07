PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The city of Providence is scaling back on hiring new employees until the end of the fiscal year.

A spokeswoman for Mayor Jorge Elorza told WPRI-TV in an email the administration was exercising “fiscally responsible practices” until June 30.

She says “non-essential vacancies” have been held since Feb. 26.

The spokeswoman also says non-grant travel that hasn’t already been approved will need a thorough explanation before it’s funded.

City finance director Larry Mancini said during a finance committee meeting last week that department hiring limits near the end of the fiscal year are normal.

Information from: WPRI-TV, http://www.wpri.com