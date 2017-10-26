PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Officials at Providence College say they’re looking into two incidents of racial bias at the private Catholic university.

The Providence Journal reported Thursday that at least one of the incidents involved an offensive photo and racist slur posted by a student on Snapchat.

But the newspaper says a letter to the campus community from the college’s vice president for student affairs, Kristine Cyr Goodwin, doesn’t provide details about the second incident other than to say it happened earlier this week.

Goodwin, who investigating the incidents, says officials met with a number of those involved in the Snapchat incident.

Rev. Brian Shanley, the college’s president, said he’s “distressed by the hurt and anguish” the incidents caused and convened a meeting of student leaders Thursday to see how the college can move forward.