PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A prominent landmark in Providence has taken on an unexpected leafy appearance.

City officials say the fountain in the Rhode Island city’s Federal Hill neighborhood stopped functioning properly, so they filled the bottom with plants.

A city spokeswoman said Wednesday the flowers and other plants are just a temporary solution for the fountain to help improve its appearance.

Officials estimate repairs to the fountain could cost up to $265,000.

