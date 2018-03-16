PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Providence has joined seven other Rhode Island municipalities in banning single-use plastic bags.

WPRI-TV reports Providence City Council approved the ordinance Thursday, which also requires retailers to charge at least 10 cents for replacement paper bags or more durable plastic bags.

The bill would exempt dry cleaning bags, laundry bags and frozen food bags from the fee.

Councilwoman Jo-Ann Ryan proposed the ordinance in February. She estimates more than 95 million plastic bags are used annually in Providence.

Ryan says reducing single-use plastic bags will help curb litter in the streets and waterways, protect marine life and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

