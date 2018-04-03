PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Providence officials have approved a Brown University plan to build two new buildings on campus.

The City Plan Commission voted unanimously Monday night in favor of amendments to Brown’s master plan that would add the new buildings. The Providence Journal reports the new buildings would be a new performing arts center alongside a combination student wellness center and residence hall.

Commission members praised the Ivy League university for responding to community concerns about an earlier plan that would have torn down five or more historic buildings to make space for the performing arts center. The new plan moves about half of the center underground.

The shift will require no demolitions.

___

Information from: The Providence Journal, http://www.providencejournal.com