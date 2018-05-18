WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Polish government official says the disabled people who have been protesting for weeks in parliament along with their parents will remain there during the upcoming NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

About a dozen protesters — some on wheelchair, and sleeping on mattresses on the floor — have been occupying one corridor in the parliament building since April 18 to demand higher disability allowances and more funds for medical care and rehabilitation.

The right-wing government has not granted all their demands and they insist on staying on.

Government official Michal Dworczyk said late Thursday that the protest area will be sealed off during the May 25-28 spring session of hundreds of members of the NATO assembly.

He said Poland has informed the participants about the protest.