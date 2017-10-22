MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Protesters outside of U.S. Bank Stadium “took a knee” before the Minnesota Vikings game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

About two-dozen demonstrators took part. The protesters say the idea was to raise awareness about police-involved shootings.

Organizer Mel Reeves told KARE-TV the protest was not about the Vikings, the U.S. flag or the national anthem, but “simply trying to bring attention to this national problem.”

Reeves says the group plans protests at every Vikings home game.

