Share story

By
The Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Hundreds of protesters are demanding answers about last month’s fatal shooting of a man who had run naked onto an interstate highway.

The protesters marched Saturday afternoon down Broad Street in Richmond holding signs that said “Help Not Death” and “Justice for Marcus-David.” The American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia was among the groups participating in the protest.

Twenty-four-year-old Marcus-David Peters was shot and killed May 14 by a Richmond police officer after a confrontation on Interstate 95. Peters was unarmed but charged at the officer, who first fired a stun gun and then his service weapon.

Both Peters and the officer who shot him are black.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Peters’ family has asked police to release their protocols for dealing with people suffering from episodes of mental instability.

The Associated Press