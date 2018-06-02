RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Hundreds of protesters are demanding answers about last month’s fatal shooting of a man who had run naked onto an interstate highway.
The protesters marched Saturday afternoon down Broad Street in Richmond holding signs that said “Help Not Death” and “Justice for Marcus-David.” The American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia was among the groups participating in the protest.
Twenty-four-year-old Marcus-David Peters was shot and killed May 14 by a Richmond police officer after a confrontation on Interstate 95. Peters was unarmed but charged at the officer, who first fired a stun gun and then his service weapon.
Both Peters and the officer who shot him are black.
Peters’ family has asked police to release their protocols for dealing with people suffering from episodes of mental instability.