PARIS (AP) — Hundreds of people, many wearing orange to evoke life vests, have demonstrated in Paris in support of a private humanitarian ship that rescues migrants making the dangerous voyage to Europe across the Mediterranean Sea.
Saturday’s demonstrators at the Place de la Republique carried signs reading “Saving lives: A duty not a crime,” ”Save the Aquarius,” and other slogans backing the ship.
The Aquarius’ operator, SOS Mediterranee, is urging European governments to find a new flag for the ship after Panama’s maritime authority removed its registration. The aid group says without a flag, the ship will have to stay in port.
French television also showed dozens protesting in the northern city of Lille.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Kavanaugh confirmation all but sure after long, bitter fight WATCH
- No free lunch for renewables: More wind power would warm US
- Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash
- Small investors bought into Trump hotels. 'Then the embarrassment came.'
- Antsy at the airport: Insects colonize family car in 3 days
Migrant sea arrivals to Europe are sharply down this year but the issue of immigration is a hot political topic.