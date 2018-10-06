Share story

By
The Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — Hundreds of people, many wearing orange to evoke life vests, have demonstrated in Paris in support of a private humanitarian ship that rescues migrants making the dangerous voyage to Europe across the Mediterranean Sea.

Saturday’s demonstrators at the Place de la Republique carried signs reading “Saving lives: A duty not a crime,” ”Save the Aquarius,” and other slogans backing the ship.

The Aquarius’ operator, SOS Mediterranee, is urging European governments to find a new flag for the ship after Panama’s maritime authority removed its registration. The aid group says without a flag, the ship will have to stay in port.

French television also showed dozens protesting in the northern city of Lille.

Migrant sea arrivals to Europe are sharply down this year but the issue of immigration is a hot political topic.

