BOSTON (AP) — Protesters have gathered at the Massachusetts Statehouse to call on elected officials to confront systemic racism.

Monday’s protest is part of the Poor People’s Campaign, a nationwide effort to draw attention to what organizers describe as a range of issues including economic inequality, the war economy, environmental devastation and voter suppression.

The protest was a smaller follow-up to a larger protest held a week ago at the Statehouse during which protesters sat and blocked Park Street directly across from the Statehouse.

Nationally, protesters say they’re also calling for an end to racist gerrymandering and the reversal of state laws that prevent municipalities from raising wages.

On June 23, organizers in Massachusetts and other states hope to join together for a mass mobilization at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.