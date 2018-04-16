WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (AP) — People have been protesting at the West Valley City police station in response to a man being fatally shot by an officer.

KSL-TV reports that 20-year-old Elijah Smith was shot and killed Saturday during a foot pursuit with officers.

Police say officers had been responding to a call about a theft at a cell phone store when they encountered Smith nearby, who matched the description of the suspect.

Police say Smith ran when officers approached him. They say an officer fired at Smith, killing him, after he ran into a house while fleeing.

Police have said the officers were wearing body cameras and they were turned on at the time.

Unified police are handling the investigation into the shooting.

