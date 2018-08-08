PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Protesters clashed with guards at Portland’s City Hall after briefly shutting down a City Council meeting.
Scores of activists showed up Wednesday morning to express anger at how police treated those who demonstrated against a far-right group that held a rally at the Portland waterfront on Saturday.
The chanting protesters prompted Mayor Ted Wheeler and other council members to walk out. The meeting was then shifted to a conference room that protesters could not enter.
The protest continued near the entrance to City Hall, and some activists resisted when guards tried shutting the doors.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 5 states are voting today. Here’s what to watch.
- Biggest blaze in California history challenges firefighters WATCH
- Mount Everest is a 'fecal time bomb.' Here's one man's idea for handling 14 tons of human waste.
- Manafort lawyer: 'So many lies' Gates can't keep up VIEW
- Four cyclones are churning across the Pacific. Here's what they look like from space.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that one masked protester repeatedly hit a guard over the head with a megaphone. The guard was seen afterward clutching a bag of ice.
City Hall security chief Dorothy Elmore said she was also struck by a protester.
At least one person was arrested.