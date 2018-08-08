PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Protesters clashed with guards at Portland’s City Hall after briefly shutting down a City Council meeting.

Scores of activists showed up Wednesday morning to express anger at how police treated those who demonstrated against a far-right group that held a rally at the Portland waterfront on Saturday.

The chanting protesters prompted Mayor Ted Wheeler and other council members to walk out. The meeting was then shifted to a conference room that protesters could not enter.

The protest continued near the entrance to City Hall, and some activists resisted when guards tried shutting the doors.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that one masked protester repeatedly hit a guard over the head with a megaphone. The guard was seen afterward clutching a bag of ice.

City Hall security chief Dorothy Elmore said she was also struck by a protester.

At least one person was arrested.