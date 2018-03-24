NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Protesters in New Orleans are calling for stricter gun laws as part of the March for Our Lives demonstrations taking place across the country.

Demonstrators Saturday took to the streets to draw attention to gun violence and demand change.

The March for Our Lives rallies taking place Saturday were in response to the Feb. 14 attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida that left 17 people dead.

In New Orleans, protesters waved signs that said “Arms are for hugging” or “Teachers 4 Gun Reform” and “Guns Over People.”

One of the rally organizers, 17-year-old Olivia Keefe, told the cheering crowd that people may not like what she has to say but that she would make her voice heard.